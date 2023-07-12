The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 12:11 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
