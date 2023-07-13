Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
