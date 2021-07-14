 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

