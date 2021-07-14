Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux Ci…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The are…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…