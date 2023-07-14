Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
