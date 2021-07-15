Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux Ci…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The are…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…