Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.