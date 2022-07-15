The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Toda…
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Friday night and Saturday in Iowa. Here's everything you need to know
As a cold front begins to push into Iowa, there's a chance of severe storms for everyone late tonight. The threat will return to eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon. Full details in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a w…