Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…