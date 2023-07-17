Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.