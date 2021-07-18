The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. K…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 m…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sioux Ci…