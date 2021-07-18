 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

