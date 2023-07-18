Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.