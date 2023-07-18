Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …