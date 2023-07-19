The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.