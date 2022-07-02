Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.