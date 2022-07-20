Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.