Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It shou…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. K…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.