The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …