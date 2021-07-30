Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.