Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph.