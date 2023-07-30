Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…