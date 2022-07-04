Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.