Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
