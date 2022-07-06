The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
