Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high tempera…