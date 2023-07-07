Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
