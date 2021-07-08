Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.