Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.