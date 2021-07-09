 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 11:45 PM CDT until FRI 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

