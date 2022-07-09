The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
