Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…