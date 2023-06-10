It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.