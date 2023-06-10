It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
