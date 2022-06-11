The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
