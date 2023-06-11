Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
