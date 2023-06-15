Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it t…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…