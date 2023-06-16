The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…