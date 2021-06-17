The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
