Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
