The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temp…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings o…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …