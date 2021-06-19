Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.