Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
