Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temp…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings o…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckil…
The Sioux City area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…