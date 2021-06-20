 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

