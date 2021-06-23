Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 54F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sioux…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling h…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings o…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City Friday.…