Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:39 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.