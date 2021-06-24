Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:39 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though …
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 54F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Sioux…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a sizzling h…