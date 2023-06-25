Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
