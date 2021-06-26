 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

