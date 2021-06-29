 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News