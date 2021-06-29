Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.