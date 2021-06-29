The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't le…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.…