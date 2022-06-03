Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
