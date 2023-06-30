The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.