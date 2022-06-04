The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
