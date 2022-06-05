Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.