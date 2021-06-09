Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.