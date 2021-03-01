 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News