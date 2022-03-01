Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.