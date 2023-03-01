It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.