It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. The area will…